New pharma R&D model: Ten become one, called Centessa

A new pharmaceutical R&D model was created today, with the merger of 10 privately-held biotech companies with highly validated programs led by industry leading teams to operate under the Centessa umbrella.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals launched today as a novel asset-centric pharmaceutical company designed and built to advance a portfolio of highly validated programs. Centessa’s asset-centric R&D model applied at scale has assembled best-in-class or first-in-class assets, each of which is led by specialized teams committed to accelerate development and reshape the traditional drug development process.

The company was founded by Medicxi and raised $250 million in an oversubscribed Series A financing led by General Atlantic and co-led by Vida Ventures and Janus Henderson Investors. Centessa is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA.