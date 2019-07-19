Medicxi closes a new 400 million-euro to fund biotechs

European life sciences investment firm Medicxi today announces the closing of Medicxi III, a new 400 million-euro ($488 million) fund. This brings the total amount raised by Medicxi in the last three years to over $1 billion.
From this single fund, Medicxi will invest in early and late stage biopharma companies across the full healthcare continuum from discovery to late stage clinical assets. Cornerstone strategic investors in Medicxi III are Novartis and Johnson & Johnson Innovation (JJDC), both of whom have backed Medicxi in earlier funds. The fund also includes all of the institutional limited partners that previously invested in Medicxi’s funds, as well as several new investors, including established hospital foundations and medical institutions.
Medicxi III will be supported by the Medicxi scientific advisory board, which benefits from the scientific and commercial expertise of senior executives from Novartis, the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline and Verily (an Alphabet company).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze