Sunday 24 November 2024

New vaccine update bumps BioNTech and Pfizer upwards

Biotechnology
21 August 2020
vaccines_large-1-

Shares in German company BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) and US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) are both set to open Friday’s training with significant gains after the latest update on their COVID-19 vaccine.

They shared additional Phase I safety and immunogenicity data from their ongoing US study of the BNT162 mRNA-based vaccine program against SARS-CoV-2, which has advanced into Phase II/III testing.

At seven days after a second dose of 30ug, BNT162b2 elicited SARS-CoV-2–neutralizing geometric mean titers (GMTs) in younger adults aged from 18 to 55 years that were 3.8 times the GMT of a panel of 38 sera of SARS-CoV-2 convalescent patients.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Pfizer CEO says COVID-19 vaccine could to be filed for emergency use approval late November
17 October 2020
Biotechnology
BioNTech and Pfizer move into Phase II/III study with COVID-19 vaccine candidate BNT162b2
28 July 2020
Biotechnology
Firms partner to develop world's first gonorrhea vaccine
25 August 2020
Biotechnology
Progress on BioNTech and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine candidate BNT162b2
7 September 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze