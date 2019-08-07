UK NHS to pay for Keytruda and chemo combo in squamous NSCLC

The UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended provision of Keytruda (pembrolizumab), in combination with chemotherapy, as first-line treatment for untreated squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
This means that National Health Service (NHS) patients in the UK with this particularly hard-to-treat form of lung cancer will, for the first time, have access to an immunotherapy and chemotherapy combination in first-line setting, via the Cancer Drugs Fund.
Approval is regardless of PD-L1 expression, further broadening access to the Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) drug for people with advanced lung cancer.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze