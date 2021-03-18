NICE backing for AstraZeneca's Calquence in CLL

The oral targeted cancer therapy Calquence (acalabrutinib) has been recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) for routine use within NHS England as a treatment for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
Developed and marketed by UK pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), Calquence was approved by the European Commission in November 2020.
The health technology assessor estimates that approximately 2,395 patients will be eligible for treatment with acalabrutinib every year. The recommendations will also be adopted by the NHS in Wales and Northern Ireland.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze