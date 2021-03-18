NICE backing for AstraZeneca's Calquence in CLL

The oral targeted cancer therapy Calquence (acalabrutinib) has been recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) for routine use within NHS England as a treatment for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Developed and marketed by UK pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), Calquence was approved by the European Commission in November 2020.

The health technology assessor estimates that approximately 2,395 patients will be eligible for treatment with acalabrutinib every year. The recommendations will also be adopted by the NHS in Wales and Northern Ireland.