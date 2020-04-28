Saturday 23 November 2024

NICE issues FAD backing Stelara for active ulcerative colitis

Biotechnology
28 April 2020
stelara_big

Reversing a negative decision in January this year, the UK health technology assessor the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has issued a positive Final Appraisal Document (FAD) recommending Stelara for ulcerative colitis (UC) in adults when conventional therapy or a biological agent cannot be tolerated, or the disease has responded inadequately or lost response to treatment, only if:

  • a tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha inhibitor has failed (that is the disease has responded inadequately or has lost response to treatment);
  • a TNF-alpha inhibitor cannot be tolerated or is not suitable.

Stelara is marketed by Janssen, the pharmaceutical business of US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and is already recommended by the NICE as a clinical and cost-effective option for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and CD. The drug generated total global sales of $6.36 billion for the full year 2019, up 23% on 2018.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Encouraging data for subcutaneous Stelara in Crohn's disease
14 February 2020
Biotechnology
Stelara and new drugs will drive Crohn's disease market growth; report
12 October 2017
Biotechnology
Stelara gaining on Entyvio in Crohn's disease, survey finds
27 June 2017
Biotechnology
J&J's Janssen scraps Stelara study in SLE
26 June 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze