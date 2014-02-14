NicOx appoints financial partner to assess Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy treatment

French biotechnology firm NicOx (Euronext Paris: COX) has granted an undisclosed financial partner an exclusive evaluation to assess the potential development of naproxcinod and of next generation nitric oxide (NO) - donors outside the ophthalmology area.
The focus on the development of the drug comes after NicOx received a positive opinion from the European Union Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) recommending orphan drug designation for naproxcinod for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in September.
The exclusive evaluation will be entirely funded by this partner and will be focused initially on DMD. If the evaluation results are satisfactory, NicOx has granted the undisclosed partner the exclusive right to invest in naproxcinod and next generation NO-donors outside ophthalmology through an independent structure.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze