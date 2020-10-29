Novartis acquires ocular gene therapy company

Vedere Bio, a stealth-stage company focused on advancing photoreceptor-protein-based optogenetic therapies that are delivered to the retina intravitreally to restore functional vision, has announced that it has been acquired by Novartis (NOVN: VX).
Shareholders in Vedere Bio received $150 million upfront and will be eligible for up to $130 million in milestone payments, for a total of $280 million.
Based on technology from the laboratories of Ehud Isacoff and John Flannery of UC Berkeley, and technology directed at enhanced ocular gene therapy delivery arising jointly between UC Berkeley and the School of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Vedere Bio was formed in the Atlas Venture incubator in June 2019.
