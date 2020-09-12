Novartis showcases new data on MS drugs Mayzent and Kesimpta at ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS

Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) on Friday presented new data on two of its already marketed multiple sclerosis (MS) drugs, Kesimpta (ofatumumab), and blockbuster hopeful Mayzent (siponimod) at MSVirtual2020: 8th Joint ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS Meeting.

Novartis said that Mayzent analyses from the Phase IIIb EXCHANGE and EXPAND trials showed the drug to be a safe treatment option that has benefits in cognitive performance and reduces the risk of disability progression in patients with progressing MS.

“One of the biggest goals for people living with MS is to be able to live their lives independently for as long as possible," said Dr Norman Putzki, global head of development, neuroscience. “The data presented today reinforces that through its beneficial effects on cognitive performance and delaying disability progression, and as an appropriate option for patients to safely switch to/from other treatments, Mayzent offers hope for people looking to achieve this important goal,” he noted.