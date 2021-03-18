Sunday 24 November 2024

Novel cystic fibrosis option safe, but no sign of efficacy

Biotechnology
18 March 2021
Translate Bio (Nasdaq: TBIO) stock fell by a quarter in pre-market trading on Thursday, after interim data from a small trial testing mRNA candidate MRT5005 in cystic fibrosis (CF) failed to impress.

MRT5005 is the first clinical-stage prospect of its type to address the underlying cause of CF through a unique mechanism of action.

Importantly, the Phase I/II study showed that repeat dosing of MRT5005 was generally safe and well tolerated, with no serious adverse events.

The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

