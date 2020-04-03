Nucala nears new indication with nasal polyps data

GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) has presented pivotal data on Nucala (mepolizumab) that supports a regulatory filing for an additional eosinophil-driven disease.

The UK’s largest pharma company has announced positive results from the SYNAPSE study of Nucala in patients suffering from chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP).

This is the first time an anti-interleukin (IL)5 biologic has reported positive Phase III data in CRSwNP, and adds to the range of eosinophil-driven diseases in which Nucala has efficacious data. The drug’s first approval came in 2015 for severe eosinophilic asthma.