Nucala approved in Canada for use in adolescents with severe eosinophilic asthma

UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) Nucala (mepolizumab) has now been approved in Canada as an add-on maintenance treatment for use in adults, adolescents and children (aged six years and older) with severe eosinophilic asthma.
Nucala is the first anti-Interleukin-5 (IL5) biologic to be approved for the condition in a pediatric population (as young as 6 years old) in Canada. IL-5 plays an important role in regulating the function of eosinophils, an inflammatory cell known to be active in asthma. It was approved for this indication in the USA in September 2019 and in Europe in August 2018. Sales of Nucala were £768 million ($943 million) in 2019 and grew 36% on 2018.
Last fall, Nucala was approved in Canada in two new formats – a pre-filled auto-injector and a pre-filled safety syringe – for use by healthcare professionals, patients and their caregivers.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze