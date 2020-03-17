Saturday 23 November 2024

Nucala approved in Canada for use in adolescents with severe eosinophilic asthma

17 March 2020
UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) Nucala (mepolizumab) has now been approved in Canada as an add-on maintenance treatment for use in adults, adolescents and children (aged six years and older) with severe eosinophilic asthma.

Nucala is the first anti-Interleukin-5 (IL5) biologic to be approved for the condition in a pediatric population (as young as 6 years old) in Canada. IL-5 plays an important role in regulating the function of eosinophils, an inflammatory cell known to be active in asthma. It was approved for this indication in the USA in September 2019 and in Europe in August 2018. Sales of Nucala were £768 million ($943 million) in 2019 and grew 36% on 2018.

Last fall, Nucala was approved in Canada in two new formats – a pre-filled auto-injector and a pre-filled safety syringe – for use by healthcare professionals, patients and their caregivers.

