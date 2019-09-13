Nucala: first biologic to get FDA nod for young children with severe eosinophilic asthma

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Nucala (mepolizumab) for use in children as young as six years old who are living with severe eosinophilic asthma.
Developed by UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK), Nucala is the only targeted biologic to be approved for the condition in the six to 11-year age group in the USA.
Dr Hal Barron, chief scientific officer and president, R&D, GSK, said: “Children with severe eosinophilic asthma currently have limited treatment choices available to them. We believe this important new indication for Nucala is a significant development for these children and their families”.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze