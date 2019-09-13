Nucala: first biologic to get FDA nod for young children with severe eosinophilic asthma

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Nucala (mepolizumab) for use in children as young as six years old who are living with severe eosinophilic asthma.

Developed by UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK), Nucala is the only targeted biologic to be approved for the condition in the six to 11-year age group in the USA.

Dr Hal Barron, chief scientific officer and president, R&D, GSK, said: “Children with severe eosinophilic asthma currently have limited treatment choices available to them. We believe this important new indication for Nucala is a significant development for these children and their families”.