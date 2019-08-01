GSK clocks up important first with Nucala

A European Commission (EC) approval means that GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) Nucala (mepolizumab) is the only monthly anti-interleukin (IL)-5 biologic approved in Europe that people with severe eosinophilic asthma can take at home, after a healthcare professional decides it is appropriate.

The EC has granted marketing authorization for two new methods of administering the drug, via a pre-filled pen and a pre-filled safety syringe, following on from a similar approval being granted in the USA in June.

Hal Barron, chief scientific officer and president, R&D, GSK, said: “Making Nucala available for patients to take in the convenience of their own home is an important advance that builds on its proven efficacy, reflecting our ongoing efforts to meet the needs of patients with complex diseases.”