BRIEF—GSK appoints new president of US pharma business

GlaxoSmithKline has announced it will appoint Maya Martinez-Davis to the role of president, US pharmaceuticals, at the end of the year.

The firm said current president Jack Bailey had “decided to step down from his role at the end of the year.”

Ms Martinez-Davis is currently regional president, Latin America region, and was previously SVP, global oncology at EMD Serono, a unit of Germany's Merck KGaA.

She will join GSK in mid-September and will assume responsibility of the US Pharmaceuticals business at GSK on January 1, 2020. Mr Bailey will remain as strategic consultant to GSK on the US external environment through 2020.

Luke Miels, president global pharmaceuticals, GSK, said: “As we continue to grow and reshape our business globally, we are pleased to have found a leader in Maya who will bring a valuable US experience and deep therapy area expertise to expanding our specialty care capabilities and market presence.”