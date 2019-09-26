Omeros says MASP-2 protects against renal injury caused by proteinuria

US biotech Omeros Corp (Nasdaq: OMER) has announced study results showing that inhibition of mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease-2 (MASP-2) protects against renal injury caused by proteinuria (ie, high levels of plasma proteins in the urine) and inflammation.
The article, published in Frontiers in Immunology and titled “Absence of the Lectin Activation Pathway of Complement Ameliorates Proteinuria-Induced Renal Injury,” can be accessed online at https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2019.02238/full.
The study used a well-established animal model of proteinuria to determine the effect of MASP-2 inhibition on renal injury and fibrotic changes characteristic of proteinuric kidney diseases, including immunoglobulin A (IgA) nephropathy and lupus nephritis, which can often lead to end-stage kidney disease and dialysis. Both MASP-2-deficient and MASP-2 inhibitor-treated animals demonstrated marked renoprotection and reduction in inflammation from proteinuria with significantly less tubulointerstitial injury when compared to isotype antibody‑treated controls. Collectively, these findings indicate that MASP-2 inhibition may be broadly protective in proteinuric nephropathies.
