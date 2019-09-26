Saturday 23 November 2024

Omeros says MASP-2 protects against renal injury caused by proteinuria

Biotechnology
26 September 2019
2019_biotech_research_lab_big

US biotech Omeros Corp (Nasdaq: OMER) has announced study results showing that inhibition of mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease-2 (MASP-2) protects against renal injury caused by proteinuria (ie, high levels of plasma proteins in the urine) and inflammation.

The article, published in Frontiers in Immunology and titled “Absence of the Lectin Activation Pathway of Complement Ameliorates Proteinuria-Induced Renal Injury,” can be accessed online at  https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2019.02238/full.

The study used a well-established animal model of proteinuria to determine the effect of MASP-2 inhibition on renal injury and fibrotic changes characteristic of proteinuric kidney diseases, including immunoglobulin A (IgA) nephropathy and lupus nephritis, which can often lead to end-stage kidney disease and dialysis. Both MASP-2-deficient and MASP-2 inhibitor-treated animals demonstrated marked renoprotection and reduction in inflammation from proteinuria with significantly less tubulointerstitial injury when compared to isotype antibody‑treated controls. Collectively, these findings indicate that MASP-2 inhibition may be broadly protective in proteinuric nephropathies.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Omeros tanks as narsoplimab BLA as HSCT-TMA therapy rejected
4 October 2021
Biotechnology
Omeros served with CRL for narsoplimab in the treatment of HSCT-TMA
19 October 2021
Biotechnology
Omeros stock slides based on kidney disease data
2 October 2018
Biotechnology
Omeros wins FDA breakthrough designation for novel biologic
27 April 2018


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze