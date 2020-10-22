Sunday 24 November 2024

Opdivo and Yervoy combo uptake in oncology at risk, says analyst

Biotechnology
22 October 2020
opdivo__bristol-myers_large-1-

US pharma major Bristol Myers Squibb’s (NYSE: BMY) blockbuster combination of Opdivo (nivolumab) and Yervoy (ipilimumab) is facing increasing scrutiny in various oncology indications as to whether the financial burden and clinical toxicity added by Yervoy is worth it.

According to data and analytics company GlobalData, clinical trials with Opdivo monotherapy outnumber the trials with Opdivo and Yervoy combination.

GlobalData has identified that, out of 782 ongoing clinical trials in oncology that have listed Opdivo, Yervoy, or the combination as a primary intervention, Opdivo monotherapy represents the majority. Specifically, 61% of trials include Opdivo monotherapy, 31% of trials the combination, and only 8% include Yervoy monotherapy. Interestingly, only 20% of these trials are industry-sponsored.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Opdivo + Yervoy combo approved in EU for advanced melanoma
12 May 2016
Biotechnology
B-MS' I-O double act approved in third tumor type
11 July 2018
Biotechnology
B-MS first to get FDA review for two I-O drugs in lung cancer
22 June 2018
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Prokarium raises $22 million in series B round
27 October 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze