Otsuka partners with atai unit on alternative ketamine-based treatments for depression

Perception Neuroscience, a platform company of German biotech atai Life Sciences and Japan’s Otsuka (TYO: 4578) have signed a collaboration and licensing agreement for the development and commercialization of Perception’s lead molecule, PCN-101 (arketamine) in Japan as a potential treatment for mood disorders such as major depressive disorder (MDD) and treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
Outside of Japan, Perception is developing PCN-101 for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression. Atai acquired a majority stake in Perception in 2019.
PCN-101 is a formulation of R-ketamine, a single isomer of ketamine that belongs to a new generation of glutamate receptor modulators, being developed as a rapid acting antidepressant (RAAD). In non-clinical depression models it possessed more durable and potent effects than S-ketamine, and potentially a more favorable safety and tolerability profile. A Phase I, single ascending dose study has been completed for PCN-101 and a Phase II proof-of-concept study in TRD is planned to be initiated by Perception in the first half of 2021.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze