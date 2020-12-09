Overland launches to 'create R&D engine in parallel with Asia's evolving biotech industry'

Overland Pharmaceuticals has announced its official launch with a mission to bring innovative medicines to underserved patients in Asia and around the world.
The global investment firm Hillhouse Capital is backing Overland to build a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company through collaborations in certain disease areas.
"Advancing breakthroughs in biomedicine such as antibody drug conjugates, cell therapy, RNAi and more"Overland is staffed with highly experienced biotech leaders with a strong track record of achieving drug approvals in China.
