CStone and Pfizer collaborate to address cancer needs in China

News of a collaborations with US pharma giant Pfizer (NYE: PFE) sent the shares of Hong Kong-listed biotech CStone Pharmaceutical (HKEX: 2616) up as much as 39.6% to HK$12.98, the highest since early October last year.
The strategic collaboration encompasses a $200 million equity investment by Pfizer Hong Kong in CStone, collaboration between CStone and Pfizer Investment for the development and commercialization of CStone’s sugemalimab (CS1001, PD-L1 antibody) in mainland China, and a framework between CStone and Pfizer Investment to bring additional oncology assets to the Greater China market.
This collaboration provides financing to support CStone’s development of sugemalimab, a potential best-in-class PD-L1 antibody that is being developed for high-incidence cancer indications in China, including lung, gastric and esophageal cancers, among others. Pfizer will in-license and exclusively lead commercialization of sugemalimab in China, harnessing its industry-leading capabilities to help doctors and patients across a far wider range of regions gain greater access to this treatment.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze