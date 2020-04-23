CStone's avapritinib NDA accepted in China for two GIST indications

The China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) of the precision therapy avapritinib for two indications.

According to Chinese biotech firm CStone Pharmaceuticals (HKEX: 2616), one indication is for the treatment of adults with unresectable or metastatic GIST harboring a platelet-derived growth factor receptor alpha (PDGFRA) exon 18 mutation, including PDGFRA D842V mutations; the other is for the treatment of adults with unresectable or metastatic fourth-line GIST.

CStone’s shares closed up 4.2% at HK$9.00 on the news.