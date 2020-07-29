Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Bluepint Medicines' Ayvakit set for priority review in China

Biotechnology
29 July 2020

Blueprint Medicines' Ayvakit (avapritinib), a treatment for gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), was put on the list for priority review by China's Center for Drug. Evaluation (CDE).

Approved in the USA in January, the drug is under pivotal studies in China by Blueprint's Chinese partner CStone Pharmaceuticals.

The Suzhou-based company in-licensed the Greater China rights to avapritinib, BLU554 and BLU667 from Blueprint in 2018.

The China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) of the precision therapy avapritinib for two indications in April this year.

One indication is for the treatment of adults with unresectable or metastatic GIST harboring a platelet-derived growth factor receptor alpha (PDGFRA) exon 18 mutation, including PDGFRA D842V mutations; the other is for the treatment of adults with unresectable or metastatic fourth-line GIST.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Blueprint Medicines gets FDA nod for GI stromal tumor drug Ayvakit
10 January 2020
Biotechnology
Set-back for Blueprint Medicines as CRL issued for avapritinib
15 May 2020
Biotechnology
FDA approves Ayvakit for advanced systemic mastocytosis
17 June 2021
Biotechnology
CStone's avapritinib NDA accepted in China for two GIST indications
23 April 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze