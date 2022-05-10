Oxford's adoption of Olink tech to 'unravel mechanisms of disease'

Sweden’s Olink Holding (Nasdaq: OLK) has announced that Oxford Genomics at the University of Oxford is adopting its technology, becoming the UK’s first Olink lab.

It is hoped that the partnership will enable new techniques to unravel mechanisms of disease using the Olink Explore platform.

"We are trying to make the drug development process more precise by understanding the heterogeneity in the patients instead of one drug fits all"According to the Uppsala-based company, in the developing age of multi-omic analysis, to truly understand the linkage between disease and phenotype, proteomics is an essential tool.