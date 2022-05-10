Oxford's adoption of Olink tech to 'unravel mechanisms of disease'

Sweden’s Olink Holding (Nasdaq: OLK) has announced that Oxford Genomics at the University of Oxford is adopting its technology, becoming the UK’s first Olink lab.
It is hoped that the partnership will enable new techniques to unravel mechanisms of disease using the Olink Explore platform.
"We are trying to make the drug development process more precise by understanding the heterogeneity in the patients instead of one drug fits all"According to the Uppsala-based company, in the developing age of multi-omic analysis, to truly understand the linkage between disease and phenotype, proteomics is an essential tool.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze