Thursday 20 November 2025

Pancreatic cancer drug market in 6 major markets to see CAGR of 25% to 2017

Biotechnology
1 April 2014
The global pancreatic cancer treatment market value in the six major countries (6MM: the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK) will increase significantly from $529 million in 2012 to $1.63 billion by 2017, at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.2%.

According to a new report from research and consulting firm GlobalData, the USA will show the most growth in the pancreatic cancer therapeutics market, with its total value jumping from $275 million in 2012 to $1.17 billion by 2017, at a higher CAGR of 33.5%. The USA will be followed by the five European countries, with their combined market values expected to increase from $254 million in 2012 to $463 million by 2017, at a CAGR of 12.8%.

Savade Solanki, GlobalData’s associate director of oncology, says that this rapid market expansion is due to the launch of Celgene’s (Nasdaq: CELG) Abraxane (albumin-bound paclitaxel) in the USA and Europe in 2013 and 2014, respectively, along with the incorporation of five pipeline agents into US clinical practice.

