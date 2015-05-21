Sunday 24 November 2024

PCSK9 inhibitors have similar safety profile to current standard of care

Biotechnology
21 May 2015
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

Preliminary analysis of PCSK9 inhibitors showed that they have a similar safety profile to the current standard of care, US pharma major's Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Lipitor (atorvastatin) in treating hypercholesterolemia.

The report from regulatory specialists AdverseEvents comes in advance of the FDA Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee meeting on June 10 2015, which will discuss the safety and efficacy of evolocumab, marketed as Repatha by Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN), a leading independent biotech firm. It is being evaluated as adjunct to diet to reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in various populations.

Analysis showed that anti-PCSK9s such as evolocumab and alirocumab, marketed as Praluent by Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and Regeneron (Nasdaq: REGN) have a similar safety profile to Lipitor with additional risks reported during clinical trials for injection site adverse events, antibody-related adverse events and neurocognitive adverse events. Lipitor’s label, however, shows adverse events related to hepatic issues, toxic epidermal necrolysis, Steven-Johnsons Syndrome and pancreatitis, which had not been reported for the anti-PCSK9s in their respective clinical trials that AdverseEvents evaluated. The alirocumab clinical trial showed an increased rate of ophthalmic events compared to placebo (2.9% versus 1.9%) that was not reported in any of the evolocumab trials.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze