Pfizer and BioNTech keep COVID-19 vaccine momentum up

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to two vaccine candidates from the Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) BNT162 mRNA-based vaccine program.
BNT162b1 and BNT162b2 are the two most advanced of the companies’ four vaccine candidates that are being developed to help protect against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. They are currently being evaluated in ongoing Phase I/II studies in the USA and Germany.
"An important milestone in the efforts to develop a safe and effective vaccine against SARS-CoV-2"The companies released early data from the ongoing US Phase I/II study for BNT162b1 earlier this month. Early data from the German trial of BNT162b1 are expected to be released in July.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It's part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
