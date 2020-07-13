Pfizer and BioNTech keep COVID-19 vaccine momentum up

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to two vaccine candidates from the Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) BNT162 mRNA-based vaccine program.

BNT162b1 and BNT162b2 are the two most advanced of the companies’ four vaccine candidates that are being developed to help protect against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. They are currently being evaluated in ongoing Phase I/II studies in the USA and Germany.

"An important milestone in the efforts to develop a safe and effective vaccine against SARS-CoV-2"The companies released early data from the ongoing US Phase I/II study for BNT162b1 earlier this month. Early data from the German trial of BNT162b1 are expected to be released in July.