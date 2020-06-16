PharmaMar and Jazz jump on US Zepzelca approval

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Zepzelca (lurbinectedin) to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer (SCLC) with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy.
News of the approval sent shares in Spanish drugmaker PharmaMar (BME: PHM) soaring by more than a fifth in Tuesday morning’s trading, while partner Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: JAZZ) closed 6% higher on Monday.
"While patients may initially respond to traditional chemotherapy, they often experience an aggressive recurrence that is historically resistant to treatment"
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze