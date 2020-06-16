PharmaMar and Jazz jump on US Zepzelca approval

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Zepzelca (lurbinectedin) to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer (SCLC) with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy.

News of the approval sent shares in Spanish drugmaker PharmaMar (BME: PHM) soaring by more than a fifth in Tuesday morning’s trading, while partner Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: JAZZ) closed 6% higher on Monday.

"While patients may initially respond to traditional chemotherapy, they often experience an aggressive recurrence that is historically resistant to treatment"