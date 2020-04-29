PharmaMar inks deal with Immedica Pharma to market lurbinectedin

Spanish drugmaker PharmaMar (MC: PHM) has signed an agreement with Sweden’s Immedica Pharma for the exclusive distribution and marketing, if approved, of the anti-tumor drug lurbinectedin, trade name Zepsyre for USA, for territories that include the UK, Ireland, the Nordic countries, some countries within Eastern Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.
Under the terms of the deal, PharmaMar will receive an upfront payment of 2 million euros ($2.2 million) and will also be eligible for additional regulatory milestone payments. In the above territories, PharmaMar will receive 50% of future sales in Europe and 40% of future sales in the Middle East. PharmaMar will retain exclusive production rights for the product, which will be supplied to Immedica for commercial and clinical use. In addition, PharmaMar will retain the rights to distribute and market the product in the rest of Europe.
General manager of PharmaMar's oncology business unit, Luis Mora, said: "This is our second strategic alliance with Immedica, this time for the marketing of lurbinectedin in the above territories for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other possible indications. This agreement is in line with our commitment to bring innovative therapies to patients worldwide."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze