PharmaMar inks deal with Immedica Pharma to market lurbinectedin

Spanish drugmaker PharmaMar (MC: PHM) has signed an agreement with Sweden’s Immedica Pharma for the exclusive distribution and marketing, if approved, of the anti-tumor drug lurbinectedin, trade name Zepsyre for USA, for territories that include the UK, Ireland, the Nordic countries, some countries within Eastern Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

Under the terms of the deal, PharmaMar will receive an upfront payment of 2 million euros ($2.2 million) and will also be eligible for additional regulatory milestone payments. In the above territories, PharmaMar will receive 50% of future sales in Europe and 40% of future sales in the Middle East. PharmaMar will retain exclusive production rights for the product, which will be supplied to Immedica for commercial and clinical use. In addition, PharmaMar will retain the rights to distribute and market the product in the rest of Europe.

General manager of PharmaMar's oncology business unit, Luis Mora, said: "This is our second strategic alliance with Immedica, this time for the marketing of lurbinectedin in the above territories for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other possible indications. This agreement is in line with our commitment to bring innovative therapies to patients worldwide."