Phase III success for Keytruda combo in breast cancer

Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) checkpoint blocker and commercial super-blockbuster Keytruda (pembrolizumab) has scored another Phase III success, in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

Results from the KEYNOTE-522 trial show the benefits of combining the immunotherapy with chemotherapy as a pre-operative treatment and then continuing as a single agent after surgery.

The study met its dual primary endpoint of event-free survival (EFS) for the treatment of patients with high-risk early-stage TNBC, according to an interim analysis conducted by data monitors.