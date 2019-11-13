Saturday 23 November 2024

Plans to add third pipeline to merged RDD and Innovate

13 November 2019
The merger of Israeli gastrointestinal disorders specialist RDD Pharma and US biotech Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: INNT) has yet to be consummated, but the merged entity’s first proposed acquisition has already been announced.

RDD has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Naia Rare Diseases, a California-based biopharma developing drugs for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and other rare gastrointestinal diseases, and the acquisition is expected to go ahead once the merger is finalised, creating a company called 9 Meters Biopharma.

"We expect multiple value creating inflection points over the next 24 months"

