Immunovant to merge with Health Sciences

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corp (Nasdaq: HSAC) and Immunovant Sciences, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for patients with autoimmune diseases and a member of Switzerland's Roivant family of companies, today announced that they have entered into a definitive share exchange agreement (SEA).

HSAC will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares in Immunovant. Upon closing, the combined company will be called Immunovant Inc.

Just last month, Japanese drugmaker Sumitomo Dainippon (TYO: 4506) agreed to pay $3 billion for a chunk of Roivant Sciences’ biopharmaceutical units, plus a 10% share in the rest of the company.