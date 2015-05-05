Portola inks deal with Ora for PRT2761 in ophthalmic diseases

US drug developer Portola Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: PTLA) has entered a collaboration with Ora Inc, a US independent, full-service ophthalmic clinical research and product development firm, for the development of Portola's highly selective Syk inhibitor, PRT2761, in ophthalmic diseases.

The inhibition of Syk may more completely prevent activation of mast cells in ocular allergy and, therefore, a Syk inhibitor could represent a promising therapeutic option, noted Portola, which did not reveal any financial terms of the collaboration.

"This collaboration for PRT2761 is part of a strategy that allows us to advance early-stage compounds outside of our key focus on thrombosis and hematologic cancer with innovative companies that have the expertise and resources to develop these agents to proof-of-concept. This collaboration provides us with the flexibility and optionality to build significant pipeline value," said William Lis, chief executive of Portola, adding: "Once we achieve proof-of-concept with this asset, we will make a decision on the potential value of the program and our interest in further developing it."