Sunday 24 November 2024

Portola inks deal with Ora for PRT2761 in ophthalmic diseases

Biotechnology
5 May 2015

US drug developer Portola Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: PTLA) has entered a collaboration with Ora Inc, a US independent, full-service ophthalmic clinical research and product development firm, for the development of Portola's highly selective Syk inhibitor, PRT2761, in ophthalmic diseases.

The inhibition of Syk may more completely prevent activation of mast cells in ocular allergy and, therefore, a Syk inhibitor could represent a promising therapeutic option, noted Portola, which did not reveal any financial terms of the collaboration.

"This collaboration for PRT2761 is part of a strategy that allows us to advance early-stage compounds outside of our key focus on thrombosis and hematologic cancer with innovative companies that have the expertise and resources to develop these agents to proof-of-concept. This collaboration provides us with the flexibility and optionality to build significant pipeline value," said William Lis, chief executive of Portola, adding: "Once we achieve proof-of-concept with this asset, we will make a decision on the potential value of the program and our interest in further developing it."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze