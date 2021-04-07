Positive data for Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001

French vaccines developer Valneva (Euronext: VLA) has announced positive data for Part A of the Phase I/II clinical trial of its inactivated, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001. Based on this data, the company plans to commence a Phase III clinical trial by the end of April 2021, subject to regulatory approval.

In study VLA2001-201, three dose levels of VLA2001 (low, medium, high), based on a schedule of two doses with vaccinations three weeks apart, were evaluated in 153 healthy adults aged 18 to 55 years.

Valneva started commercial production of VLA2001 at its manufacturing plant in Livingstone, West Lothian, Scotland, in January this year. The plant will potentially have the capacity to supply up to 250 million vaccine doses to the UK and internationally.