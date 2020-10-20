Sunday 24 November 2024

Positive data on NYX-783 in PTSD sends Aptinyx' shares flying

Biotechnology
20 October 2020
aptinyx_big

Shares of clinical-stage US biotech Aptinyx (Nasdaq: APTX) roared up as much as 92% in after-hours trading Monday, after it announced positive results from the first Phase II study of its novel NMDA receptor modulator, NYX-783, in 153 patients with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The stock was still up more than 60% at $3.66 pre-market today.

In the Phase II study, NYX-783 demonstrated statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful efficacy results and a favorable adverse event and tolerability profile. Based on these results, the company expects to initiate a pivotal study in 2021.

The US Food and Drug Administration has previously granted a fast track designation for NYX-783 as a treatment of PTSD’

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Aptinyx loses half of value on latest painful DPN failure
8 April 2022
Pharmaceutical
Lundbeck and Otsuka reveal positive Phase II data for PTSD combo therapy
30 November 2018
Pharmaceutical
Tonix vows to continue with PTSD program despite trial failure
30 July 2018
Biotechnology
Aptinyx announces proposed public offering
21 October 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze