Positive data on NYX-783 in PTSD sends Aptinyx' shares flying

Shares of clinical-stage US biotech Aptinyx (Nasdaq: APTX) roared up as much as 92% in after-hours trading Monday, after it announced positive results from the first Phase II study of its novel NMDA receptor modulator, NYX-783, in 153 patients with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The stock was still up more than 60% at $3.66 pre-market today.

In the Phase II study, NYX-783 demonstrated statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful efficacy results and a favorable adverse event and tolerability profile. Based on these results, the company expects to initiate a pivotal study in 2021.

The US Food and Drug Administration has previously granted a fast track designation for NYX-783 as a treatment of PTSD’