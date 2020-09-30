Positive Phase II results for Ascendis' hyperparathyroidism candidate

Danish biotech firm Ascendis Pharma (Nasdaq: ASND), which uses its innovative TransCon technologies to address unmet medical needs, has announced positive preliminary six-month results from the open-label extension (OLE) portion of PaTH Forward, a global Phase II trial evaluating the safety, tolerability and efficacy of TransCon PTH in adult subjects with hypoparathyroidism (HP).

“Today we announced preliminary clinical results which demonstrate that TransCon PTH can potentially provide a new treatment paradigm for over 150,000 HP patients in North America and Europe. These results showed that subjects in the trial continued on once-daily TransCon PTH independent of pill burden and consistently improved their quality of life, while at the same time demonstrating improvement in 24-hour urine calcium excretion and serum phosphate which may be associated with long-term complications,” said Jan Mikkelsen, president and chief executive at Ascendis Pharma.

Filing for Phase III trial