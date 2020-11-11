Positive Phase III data for Lenvima/Keytruda combo

Japanese drug major Eisai (TYO: 4523) and USA-based Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) have announced positive top-line results from the Phase III CLEAR/KEYNOTE-581 trial.

The firms are testing a combination of the tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) Lenvima (lenvatinib), plus Keytruda (pembrolizumab), in advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

The trial compares the combo with Lenvima plus everolimus, an immunosuppressant, as well as with Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Sutent (sunitinib).