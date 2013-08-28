Positive results with Roche's dry-AMD drug candidate

Swiss drug major Roche (ROG: SIX) has announced positive results from the Phase II MAHALO study showing that lampalizumab achieved a 20.4% (p<0.1170) reduction rate in the area of geographic atrophy (GA) at 18 months in patients with an advanced form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
In a specific sub-population of GA patients treated monthly with lampalizumab who were identified using exploratory biomarkers, the GA progression rate was decreased by 44% (p<0.005) at 18 months.
In the subset of patients positive for the exploratory biomarkers who presented with better vision (20/50 to 20/100), progression of the GA area was reduced by 54% (p<0.005) at 18 months when treated with monthly lampalizumab. About 57% of patients in the MAHALO study showed positive response to the exploratory biomarkers.
