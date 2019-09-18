Poxel presents detailed positive data for imeglimin at EASD 2019

Data presented in a symposium session at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) provide insights into imeglimin, an investigational type 2 diabetes medicine.

The candidate, which has a unique mechanism of action, is being developed by French metabolic diseases biotech company Poxel (Euronext: POXEL), in collaboration with Japan’s Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (TYO: 4506).

Detailed Phase III results from the TIMES 1 program were presented at the symposium, showing the candidate achieved robust efficacy compared with placebo. Top-line data released in April showed the trial met its primary and secondary endpoints.