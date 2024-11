Poxel is a biopharmaceutical company developing drugs for metabolic diseases, with a focus on type 2 diabetes. Based in Lyon, France, Poxel was spun out in 2009 from Merck Serono.

Poxel is focsed on targeting cellular energy for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, saying: "We believe that it represents the root of the disease." Imeglimin, the company's lead program, targets mitochondrial dysfunction and PXL770 targets adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK).