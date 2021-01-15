Sunday 24 November 2024

Poxel regains imeglimin rights from Metavant

Pharmaceutical
15 January 2021
poxel_large

French metabolic diseases biotech company Poxel (Euronext: POXEL) has announced that, as part of the previously communicated decision by Metavant not to advance imeglimin into a Phase III program for strategic reasons, its partnership agreement with Metavant will be terminated, effective January 31, 2021.

Metavant will return all rights to imeglimin to Poxel, as well as all data, materials, and information, including US Food and Drug Administration regulatory filings, related to the program. Metavant is not entitled to any payment from Poxel as part of the return of the program.

As part of a 2018 deal for imeglimin with Roivant, the parent company of Metavant, Poxel received an upfront payment of $35 million, became eligible for potential future development and regulatory milestone payments and sales-based sums of up to $600 million, and double-digit royalties on net sales.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Imeglimin launch in Japan planned for 2021 after more good data
20 December 2019
Pharmaceutical
More positive Ph III results for imeglimin in diabetes
25 June 2019
Pharmaceutical
Poxel and Sumitomo plot road ahead for imeglimin with confidence
9 April 2019
Pharmaceutical
New kind of medicine could shake up diabetes market
24 June 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze