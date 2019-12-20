Imeglimin launch in Japan planned for 2021 after more good data

Metabolic disease specialist Poxel (Euronext: POXEL) looked set to close Friday’s trading up more than 9%.
The French biotech company, along with its partner Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (TYO: 4506), announced positive top-line results from TIMES 2, a Phase III trial evaluating imeglimin in combination with approved hypoglycemic therapies, and as a monotherapy, for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan.
In line with the results from the TIMES 1 and TIMES 3 trials, the results from the TIMES 2 study, the third and final part of the program, have confirmed imeglimin’s efficacy and favorable safety profile as monotherapy and in combination with other existing therapies.
