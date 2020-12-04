Precision lung cancer med submitted for US approval

The pharmaceutical arm of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has submitted to the US regulator for approval to market amivantamab in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The bispecific antibody targets tumors with EGFR and MET mutations, and the firm is seeking a green light to offer the product for people with metastatic lung cancers of this type.

If approved, the therapy would be the first available treatment which specifically targets NSCLC with this kind of genetic mutation.