FDA green light for first targeted therapy for subset of NSCLC

On Friday, the US Food and Drug Administration approved Rybrevant (amivantamab-vmjw) as the first treatment for adult patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have specific types of genetic mutations: epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutations.
Granted to Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen, the approval is an important development for people living with NSCLC with exon 20 insertion mutations who, until now, have had no approved treatment options to target their disease. Rybrevant is the first FDA-approved targeted therapy for patients with these mutations, which are the third most prevalent acting EGFR mutations.
This milestone also marks Janssen’s first approval for the treatment of patients with lung cancer and reflects the progress it has made to develop and deliver transformational therapies to people diagnosed with some of the most complex diseases.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze