Sunday 24 November 2024

Priority Review in the USA for new Enhertu indication

Biotechnology
28 October 2020
daiichi-sankyo-logo-big

A further boost for antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) has come in the form of Priority Review designation and acceptance from the US regulator.

The drug’s developers, AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568), were granted the speedy review for a bid to widen the label to include people with HER2-positive metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma.

Enhertu is the only HER2-directed medicine to demonstrate significant improvement in overall survival (OS), compared to chemo, in this later-line treatment setting.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
FDA nod for first targeted therapy for HER2-Low breast cancer
6 August 2022
Biotechnology
Datopotamab deruxtecan continues to show promise in breast cancer
8 December 2021
Biotechnology
Enhertu significantly improved both progression-free and OS in DESTINY-Breast04 trial
21 February 2022
Biotechnology
ASCO: Enhertu reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 50% vs chemotherapy in breast cancer
6 June 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze