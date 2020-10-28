Priority Review in the USA for new Enhertu indication

A further boost for antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) has come in the form of Priority Review designation and acceptance from the US regulator.

The drug’s developers, AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568), were granted the speedy review for a bid to widen the label to include people with HER2-positive metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma.

Enhertu is the only HER2-directed medicine to demonstrate significant improvement in overall survival (OS), compared to chemo, in this later-line treatment setting.