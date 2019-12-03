Progress on Mission and AbbVie's collaboration in AD and PD

Privately-held UK biotech Mission Therapeutic and US major AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced the identification of several deubiquitylating enzymes (DUBs) as potential drug targets in their Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s R&D collaboration.
AbbVie has nominated the panel of DUBs that will be progressed for further characterization and screening activities. This is the first major milestone of the companies’ DUB research and preclinical development collaboration in neurodegenerative diseases.
Under the terms of the November 2018 collaboration, Mission and AbbVie are working together to identify specific DUBs and discover suitable inhibitor compounds for the treatment of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. AbbVie then has the option to gain exclusive rights to develop and commercialize DUB inhibitors against up to four selected targets. Mission is eligible to receive success-based milestone payments and royalty payments for each commercialized product.
