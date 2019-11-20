Saturday 23 November 2024

Dragonfly signs deal with AbbVie on autoimmune diseases and oncology

Biotechnology
20 November 2019
dragonfly_therapeutics_big

In a third deal with a pharma major, US biotech firm Dragonfly Therapeutics today announced a multi-target research collaboration with AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) designed to advance a number of Dragonfly's novel NK cell engager-based immunotherapies for autoimmune and oncology indications.

The collaboration grants AbbVie the option to license exclusive worldwide intellectual property rights to develop and commercialize products directed to specific targets developed using Dragonfly's TriNKET technology platform.

AbbVie will pay Dragonfly an undisclosed upfront payment, future success-based milestone payments and royalties.

