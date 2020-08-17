Dragonfly inks license deal for immunotherapy program with BMS

Adding to several previous deals with the US pharma major, Dragonfly Therapeutics has now entered into a definitive agreement under which Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) will be granted the global exclusive license to Dragonfly’s interleukin-12 (IL-12) investigational immunotherapy program, including its extended half-life cytokine DF6002.
DF6002 is a monovalent IL-12 immunoglobulin Fc fusion protein proposed to achieve strong anti-tumor efficacy by establishing an inflammatory tumor microenvironment necessary for productive anti-tumor responses.
Under the agreement, BMS will become responsible for the development and any subsequent commercialization of DF6002 and its related products worldwide, including strategic decisions, regulatory responsibilities, funding, and manufacturing.
