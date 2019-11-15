Promedior again agrees to a takeover, this time by Roche

US biotech firm Promedior has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX).
With this acquisition, which has a transaction value of up to $1.39 billion, Roche will obtain full rights to Promedior's entire portfolio of molecules for serious fibrotic diseases, notably PRM-151.
Prior to this agreement, in 2015, Promedior signed an exclusive deal with Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) which included an option for the US drug major to buy the company under a package worth a potential $1.25 billion, with $150 million upfront, but B-MS subsequently decided not to take up the option.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze