Proteros inks oncology deal expansion with AstraZeneca

Proteros biostructures, a privately held German company with expertise in structure-based drug discovery, today announced an expansion of its collaboration with AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) focused on the discovery and development of novel epigenetic drugs.

The new multi-year agreement builds on an ongoing collaboration with AstraZeneca announced in June 2021, to include the development of small molecule inhibitors targeting a second cancer-associated epigenetic protein.

Deal involves $75 million upfront payment