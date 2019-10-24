Provention Bio gains PRIME designation for teplizumab from EMA

Clinical-stage biotech Provention Bio (Nasdaq: PRVB) today announced the European Medicines Agency has granted PRV-031 (teplizumab) PRIority MEdicines (PRIME) designation for the prevention or delay of clinical type 1 diabetes (T1D) in individuals at-risk of developing the disease.
This adds to the similar Breakthrough Therapy designation from the US Food and Drug Administration for teplizumab issued in August, and with the EMA news pushing the company’s shares up 2.7% to $6.36 in early trading.
PRIME designation is awarded by the EMA to promising medicines that demonstrate the potential to address substantial unmet medical need based on clinical data. The EMA considers PRIME designations a priority and provides them with special support, including enhanced interactions and dialogue, as well as a pathway for accelerated evaluation and review.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze